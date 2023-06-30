WJBF – Debbie Stokes is a first-time author with her debut book, The Stranger He Knew, but like many others, the pandemic and other life challenges tried to detour her. Stokes chats with WJBF Digital about how despite the odds, she was able to turn this dream a reality with perseverance and determination.

How did you get started into writing?

So, writing became – I’m going to call it – like a sanctuary for me. I started out being very shy, and I used to use writing as my voice. I was afraid to speak. So, I use writing as like a healing thing for me. I would write things down. I started out writing poetry and song lyrics, and I wrote a play and short stories. Then, I noticed how people would be impacted by my writing. And so, I started doing more of it. And as I got older, I started creating bigger stories, you know, and I started creating books. I also wrote a screenplay, and it brought me to this state right here where I finally created a book and published it.

Now, your book is called The Stranger He Knew. Can you please tell us about it?

So, The Stranger He Knew is about a man who lost everything. He started out as being abused by his father. He was mentally and physically abused, and his father told him he would never be anything. He told him that he would never amount to anything, but despite what his father told him, he went on to become one of the top managers at a company. Later on, he developed a life that was like out of this world. You know, people would say he was the perfect life. He had the friends, the families, the car. He had the beautiful wife, the prestige, the power. Until one day, it all changed. He went into work, and he was fired. His life was out of control. So, this is a relatable story about how somebody can lose everything, and then what would you do if it happened to you? What would you do if you lost your family and friends? So, it’s a story of betrayal. I call it my Thrilla In Manila type story. What would you do if you lost everything? It’s betrayal. It’s intrigue. It’s a lot of suspense. And there’s a lot of things: lying, cheating, and stealing. And so, it’s about one man’s will to fight for his life.

So, can you please tell us what exactly inspired you to write this story?

Well, actually, it came through a dream. I had a vivid dream. It’s funny because I jumped up out of my dream, and I smacked my husband by mistake, and I wrote the gist of it down. And so, when I got up in the morning, I continued to write some down, and it became this book. It started out as a Christian fiction book, but that was in 2018. But when I went back to it in 2020, I looked at it and I was like, “No, I need more fire. I need more action.” So, it became a suspense thriller. It became The Stranger He Knew.

You said you started this in 2018, and so, this was a five-year process for you, correct?

Well, I finished it in three months, but life issues got in the way. I also created a women’s empowerment blog, I started writing for another magazine, and again, life Issues got in a way. So, I put that [the book] aside, but then I came back to it and said, I need to do something for me. So, I prioritized myself, and I went back to my book. Now, here I am today.

Now if people want to get a copy of this book, how can they do so?

They can get it on my website, www.authordebbiestokes.com, or they can get it on Amazon. If you get it from the website, I’ll sign it and send it to you.