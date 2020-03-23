Australia: dancing zookeeper goes viral

(CNN) – An Australian zoo is livestreaming animal enclosures for those at home.
But it’s the zookeeper’s dance that has everyone entertained.
At first you might miss it, but take a closer look!
In the bottom right hand corner is keeper, Adam, busting some moves.
