AU’s Days of Service gives back to thousands in CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — From landscaping projects to volunteering at animal shelters, AU’s days of service supported more than 90 service projects throughout the CSRA – nearly double the 50 projects that were sponsored in 2020.

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home was one of the organizations that benefited from the service projects.

They received 500 support and comfort items that will help 250 war veterans.

“It’s such a beautiful thing that even AU as a whole looks for any way possible to give back to the veterans even though we understand that it’s a debt that we can never really repay, but we can try our hardest,” Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home Activities Director Heather Nichols said.

Nichols said she’s thankful for the support from the community.

“We are lucky enough and blessed enough to have support not only from legions and veterans in the area, but also from the community,” Nichols said.

The service projects also included more than 250 notes of encouragement to first responders and families facing hardships.

Volunteers also donated 125 coats and gloves for families facing financial hardship.