Augusta’s Word Thru Motion headed to the Stellar Awards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Word Thru Motion, a liturgical group in Augusta, has been invited to perform on one of the stages during the Stellar Awards ShowCase in Las Vegas, Nevada this upcoming March.

A Stellar Award is an award presented by The Stellar Awards Gospel Music. Academy (SAGMA) to recognize achievements in the gospel music industry.

Tina and JP Martin joined Good Morning Augusta weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the group, what the trip means for them, and how you can help support them as they take the stage.