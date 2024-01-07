Can you believe we’re already in a brand-new year? Time sure does fly! As we celebrate the start of 2024, let’s rewind and reminisce about the weather ride of 2023.

Augusta’s Year in Degrees

Looking at the climate statistics, the year 2023 ended up slightly below the long-term average in terms of overall temperatures. The average temperature of 64.7 degrees for the year was just a bit lower than the climatological average of 65.5 degrees, according to the data dating back to 1874.

Let’s explore the highs and lows! Augusta had an average high temperature of 77 degrees, a bit below the climatological average of 77.9 degrees. As for the nights, they were cooler, with an average low of 52.4 degrees, slightly below the historical average of 53.1 degrees.

Temperature twists

Augusta experienced its hottest day on August 25, sizzling at a whopping 99 degrees. On the flip side, the coldest day of the year arrived on November 26, with a high temperature of just 45 degrees. Brr, talk about a chilly Thanksgiving weekend!

And for the early risers who braved the chill, January 15 marked the coldest morning of the year, with a bone-chilling low of 21 degrees.

Precipitation Party

In 2023, Mother Nature made quite a splash, earning the title of the third wettest year on record with an impressive total rainfall of 62.72 inches. That’s a considerable leap above the typical yearly rainfall of 44.09 inches, according to the data dating back to 1871. To put it in perspective, 33% of the days saw measurable precipitation. One thing was notably missing in Augusta—snow. The city experienced a snowless year, departing from the typical yearly snowfall of 0.9 inches.

As we say goodbye to Augusta’s weather rollercoaster in 2023, it’s clear the city’s weather had its own script, full of surprises! With temperature twists and precipitation parades, Mother Nature kept us all on our toes. Cheers to the weather adventures ahead in 2024!

Do you have a weather-related topic that you would like to know the science behind? Submit your ideas to mhyatt@wjbf.com.