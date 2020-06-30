Augusta’s ‘Topgolf’ to open July 3rd

AUGUSTA( WJBF) – Augusta’s newest attraction is scheduled to open this weekend.
Augusta Mayor Pro-tem, Sean Frantom, confirmed the news with Channel 6 Tuesday morning.
According to their website, the venue will open Friday, 3rd at 10:00 a.m.
For more information on Topgolf or to reserve a bay, click here.
Take a look at Augusta’s Topgolf progress:
- Topgolf coming to Augusta
- First look at Topgolf Plans
- Topgolf offers uniquie design for Augusta
- Topgolf releases final renderings for Augusta location