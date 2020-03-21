Augusta’s St. Paul’s Church suspends services

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All gatherings at Saint Paul’s Church are suspended through May 17th.

Sunday services will be broadcast at 11:00am on RADIO FM 95.1 or AM 58.  

Live streaming will also be available through the Church Facebook page beginning at 11am on Sundays.

