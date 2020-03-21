Augusta’s St. Paul’s Church suspends services

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All gatherings at Saint Paul’s Church are suspended through May 17th.
Sunday services will be broadcast at 11:00am on RADIO FM 95.1 or AM 58.
Live streaming will also be available through the Church Facebook page beginning at 11am on Sundays.
Latest Headlines:
- FDA approves new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes
- Dealing with a hand sanitizer shortage? Here’s how to make your own
- Augusta Mayor orders closure of bars, restaurants, other recreational facilities
- Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older
- Company working to give free shoes to healthcare workers