Augusta’s own KICKS 99 Named CMA Small Market ‘Station of the Year’

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Beasley Media Group Augusta announced KICKS 99/WKXC-FM has been named the 2020 Country Music Awards (CMA) Small Market ‘Station of the Year’.

The station was selected among five finalists that were judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions.

Country Recording Artist, Luke Combs, personally called Cash, Jenny and Dub from the KICKS Wake Up Krew Tuesday morning to share the great news!

“The Kicks 99 Augusta team is world class and I’m so happy that the Country Music Association recognized their great work,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. “They are definitely among Beasley’s best!”

“We are so proud to receive our second CMA Award,” said Beasley Media Group Vice President and General Manager, Kent Dunn. “Tee Gentry and the entire Kicks 99 staff have done a phenomenal job of being an active part of our local community and the country music industry. Great Job!”

“This is a total team effort from a dedicated staff that works tirelessly to make Kicks 99 the best it can be,” said station Program Director and Operations Manager Tee Gentry.

The station will be officially recognized during the 45th Annual CMA Awardson Wednesday, November 11th.

It will be broadcast WJBF NewsChannel 6.