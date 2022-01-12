Augusta’s mask mandate stays on

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Masks have been the rules at Augusta’s Customer Service Center for weeks, and officials say they haven’t any issues with those paying bills.

“Is there fatigue, or push back on the masks yet?

“No, it’s not our customers, are extremely cooperative, and we sincerely appreciate that,” said Joan West, Customer Service Office Manager.

Not all commissioners have appreciated the mask mandate, some suggesting in November the city revisit the requirement in the new year.

“Disappointed yes, surprised not at all, it’s something that’s going to be here that we got to live with and deal with and that’s all we can do about it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners have met twice in January and haven’t talked about lifting the mask, mandate

But on Tuesday they met virtually after Commissioner Jordan Johnson suffered a breakthrough infection, last week.

I don’t think the mask mandate needs to be lifted everything we’re hearing from health care professionals, we need to wear a mask we need to watch our distances and we need to wash our hands,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

“I suggest everyone make their personal choices and decisions about their health the government can’t make them for you,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

But the city Government is leaving no choice now about wearing a mask in city buildings in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Thursday marks the 80th day of the mask mandate, Marshal Lamkin who is in charge of security says there have been no citations in that time for any violations.