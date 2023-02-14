AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Pretty soon people across Augusta will be able to sip a new beer, made by Augusta’s first black brewer.

Robert Young III started his Tuesday morning early at Savannah River Brewing Company making beer. A few hours into that process, he spoke with WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Traveled the world, fell in love with beer over in Germany and Europe,” he shared.

The Navy veteran spent years serving his country. Now, he’s ready to serve up something he feels Augustans will love.

“This is a juicy, hazy IPA. The name comes from a rap song by Project Pat, Good Googly Moogly, because he says that thang is juicy. I was just playing on the title of that. Playing on the style of beer that it is,” said Young, the owner of Tapped 33 Craft Brewery.

The Atlanta native was stationed at Fort Gordon. And when he wasn’t reporting for duty, he was at home brewing beer. That hobby turned into a chance to volunteer at Savannah River Brewing Company.

“We’re a very charitably minded institution. Not saying it was charity to help Robert, it was more just comradery in the brewing industry,” said Mike Ellison, Savannah River Brewing Company General Manager.

That kind gesture turned into a job and the two developed a friendship.

And now Young is contract brewing at Savannah River. It took eight hours on his first ale and that will be followed by a two week fermentation process. He said he’s working towards his goal of the first 5 to 7 barrel brewpub in downtown Augusta, Tapped 33 Craft Brewery.

“Augusta is located on the 33rd parallel on earth. Prohibition ended in 1933. And then I wanted to tie it back to Augusta, James Brown was born in 1933 as well,” he explained.

You can get your hands on some Good Googly Moogly Juicy IPA in Augusta around the beginning of March. Young said it will be in bars and restaurants first and then stores.