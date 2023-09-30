AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A big free community health fair is set to take place in Augusta on October 7.

Initially inspired by Mike Jones’ mother’s health challenges, the event aims to raise awareness about critical health issues, including breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, emphasizing the significance of early detection.

Oak Street Health, a primary care doctor’s office specializing in preventative healthcare for adults on Medicare, is actively involved, offering personalized care and frequent check-ins to keep patients happy, healthy, and out of the hospital.

The fair promises services, including free blood work, glucose checks, informative literature, and entertainment with 12 performing artists.

It caters to all age groups, with activities for children and seniors and a wide range of classes from CPR to yoga.

With the support of local hospitals and numerous vendors, this health fair presents a comprehensive opportunity for the community to prioritize their well-being and gain valuable health insights.

Mike and Brittney Jones joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss more about it.