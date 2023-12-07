AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The “best in business” in Augusta were celebrated Thursday.

Sponsored by the Augusta Metro Chamber and South State Bank, the annual luncheon recognizes Augusta’s Entrepreneur of the Year and Corporation of the Year, as well as celebrating the commitment of all businesses who doing business in and with Augusta.

FPL Food, LLC, won Corporation of the Year. They are the Southeast’s leading family-owner producer of fresh beef with farms across the state and are headquartered in Augusta. Four of the five farms are within two hours of Augusta.

Francois Leger, CEO and Founder of FPL Food, LLC, accepted the award today in-person, telling WJBF that he plans to do even more with the company be begin in 2004.

“We’re growing every year,” said Leger. “We’re investing a lot in the community and in our plant. We, so far, in the last two or three years, we’ve invested $50 million, and we have a plan to invest another $75 million in the next three to four years, as well as hiring more employees.”

FPL Food brands include Chatel Farm Angus, Chatel Farms Wagyu, and Southern River. Paying homage of Leger’s family’s French heritage, the company invested in their first 4 Akaushi waygu bulls in 2012 as demand for wagyu began to grow.

Their five farms have herds totaling more than 8,000 Angus and Akushi pure-bred stock. From farm to processing, FPL Food employs 1,600 team members.

Past award recipients participated in a panel encouraging everyone to “Stay the Course” and discussing the topic of “Entrepreneurial Fortitude.”

Panel members include Loop Recruiting’s Founding Partners Jason Kennedy and Charlie Wall, along with Dennis Trotter, Founding Partner of Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate, and Allan Soto, Founder & CEO of Vinea Capital. The panel will be moderated by Randy Hatcher, CEO of MAU Workforce Solutions.

The Augusta Metro Chamber Member Economic Luncheon quarterly events promote and stimulate economic

growth through timely and insightful programs on a broad range of topics emphasizing global economic trends, corporate success, and turnaround.