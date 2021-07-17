Augustans hit the streets for Good Trouble Vigils

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– Augustans honor John Lewis with a march in the city streets.

The rally was part of the national Good Trouble vigils carried out by several local organizations at five different traffic circles around the city.

The groups talked about Lewis’ life and legacy and how people can honor him with deeds and not just words.

“We also talked about how important it is that we talk to our elected officials and we get them to pass the For the People Act, to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and to pass the DC Statehood Act so that we can protect our democracy,” said Gayla Keese, People’s Agenda Augusta Office Field Organizer.

The groups desires for all people to call their senators at the following number 888-453-3211.