AUGUSTA (WJBF) – AugustaCon, the annual comic book convention and pop culture event, is coming to the garden city on Sunday November 6, 2022 at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel.

The show has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more.

In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet.

Confirmed Featured Guests & Attractions include:

Fabian Nicieza – The Creator of Deadpool

Jennifer Cihi – Voice Actor Sailor Moon

Jeremy Inman – Anime Voice Actor

Live Sailor Moon Concert After the Show 6:00pm

Dan Fraga – Comic Book Artist Legend

Matthew Atchley – Actor & Artist

Super Smash Bros Video Game Tournament

Huge Pokemon Card Tournament & Dungeons & Dragons

Darth Vader, R2-D2 – StormTroopers appearing from Legion 501st & Rebel Legion

Mandalorian Mercs

Local Cosplayer Groups

Huge Cosplay Contest – 4:00pm

Over $2500 in door prizes will be given away.

Tickets on sale now – General Admission is only $20.00 – All Kids Under 11 are FREE.

Cosplay, VIP Tickets are $50.00 and Platinum Tickets are $100.00.

For more information please visit http://www.theaugustacon.com