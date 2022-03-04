AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Several Masters Week concerts planned for Augusta are up in the air right now.

The X-P-R Augusta Concert Series, announced last year, was supposed to bring some big-name acts to the city. Now the promoter is saying they’re still hopeful those concerts will happen.

Promoters with C-4 say the concerts are not suspended, but production is on hold while they try to work out some issues with the ground at Lake Olmstead Stadium.



“I feel confident that they will get everything figured out. It’s just unfortunate that right now it may not happen before Master’s,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.



Augusta Commissioner Sean Frantom is reacting to the questions surrounding the X-P-R Augusta events planned for Masters Week at Lake Olmstead Stadium.



He says, “Apparently there are some safety things, that are just not where they want it to be for them to make it the way they want to make it. So, they’ve suspended all activity out there.”



A spokesperson for the promoter C-4 says issues with the ground at the stadium have paused all production for the shows.

That means things like stage construction and building V-I-P stands have stopped.

But promoters say they’re still working to decide the fate of the actual shows.



“The status of the concert itself is to be determined at this time,” said Megan Paquin.



Those concerts — bringing big names like Blake Shelton, Nelly, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Jimmy Buffett as well as other activities– are set to be the first concerts at the stadium since 2019 Banjo-B-Que.

Frantom says he’s not surprised there is a speedbump.



“Yeah, I mean we’ve had other issues out there before. Banjo Barbeque had some issues with a tractor-trailer getting stuck with it like going down like 4 to 6 inches. So, not entirely surprised to hear that to be honest with you. C4, they’ve done everything that they asked of the city. They’ve put hundreds of thousands of dollars into that facility,” said Frantom.



He says the decision to pause the production is the right one. And that promoters want to make sure things are done properly.



“If you see the renderings there are VIP suites. It’s a very cool experience unlike anything that’s ever been in Augusta. To have that experience here and make sure it’s right and not half way done. I can’t blame them,” he said.



Promoters hope the pause is temporary and that Blake Shelton and Nelly will be ready to hit the stage on April 6th.

For now, they’ll wait to determine whether the show can go on.