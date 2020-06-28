Augusta woman’s COVID-19 work hits Disney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Walt Disney World is the place where, kid or not, all of the magic of life can happen. Well, what one Augusta woman makes happen for others, the home of Mickey Mouse made happen for her sharing a story of hard work in the midst of a pandemic.

Disney Parks Blog featured the story ‘Disney Dreamers Academy Alumni Make a Difference During Pandemic.’ It features two women, including Kaylin Garnett of Augusta, Georgia. The blog reports:

2016 Disney Dreamers Academy alumna Kaylin always had a passion for helping others. She has continued to chase her dreams earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing, while also working as a certified nursing assistant and unit manager at a local nursing home.

Kaylin was assigned to care for and manage administrative duties specifically for COVID-19-positive patients. There she saw firsthand the impact healthcare professionals made.

“This experience has confirmed that being on the frontlines to help others is what I want to do in life,” Kaylin said. Her efforts over the last few months have helped contain the spread of cases at her facility.

Although her work has been as challenging as ever, Kaylin’s desire to help others inspired her to pursue her goal of becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT), having recently passed the exam while still working.

Kaylin credits Disney Dreamers Academy for teaching her the value of teamwork and inspiring her to never give up on her dreams.

Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE is a four-day, transformational mentoring program for teens that has taken place at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida annually since 2008. Each class of 100 teens is encouraged to “Be100,” to be positive and “all in,” and to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.