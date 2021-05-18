Augusta woman wanted for Battery after fight on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate a woman involved in a serious fight.

25-year old Brittany Kennedy is wanted for an assault that occurred at 3221 Wrightsboro Road on May 17th.

According to a RCSO incident report, the victim was sitting inside the Little Ceasar’s when the suspect, Brittany Kennedy, came in and began talking to the woman. Kennedy then pulls the chair out from under the victim, causing her to fall to the floor. Kennedy grabs the woman by the hair and drags her across the floor of the restaurant. She proceeds to stomp the woman in the face several times, before taking off in a Kia sedan.

The victim was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face. She was treated at the scene, but refused to go to the hospital in an ambulance.

Brittany Kennedy is known to frequent the Fox Den area and the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

**SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING**