Augusta woman wanted for Aggravated Assault

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requested the public’s help to locate an Aggravated Assault suspect.

They say 27-year old, Tashareaye Preston, is wanted for an incident that happened on October 6th at the Avalon Apartment Complex located at 3647 Wrightsboro Rd. in Augusta.

If you know of Preston’s whereabouts or anything regarding the incident, contact the RCSO.

