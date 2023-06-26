Augusta, Ga (WJBF) This home in Fleming acres suffered a lot of damage following Thursday night’s torrential rains because the creek behind this house had nowhere to flow.

The creek behind Sharon Zellars house is quieter now, but that wasn’t the case late last week,

“Thursday night the water came in really fast, and it was already up to my steps it flooded the yard the back yard and the front yard,” said Zellars.

Zellars has lived here since 2016 and has never seen flooding like this, but this is the first time it’s rained hard with a tree blocking the creek behind her home, a tree that’s been in the creek for weeks.

“April 29, 2023, and the city came out, but they did nothing about the tree,” said Zellars.

Zellars says with the tree in the creek the water backed into her yard knocking over her fence, getting under the house and into her air conditioner.

“My air conditioner don’t work, we were in the hot the whole weekend,” Zellars said.

Like some of her neighbors Zellars got a double barrel hit Thursday not only did the creek behind the houses back up and cause damage, but the sewers in front of the house overflowed the sandbags are still on the street in front of the homes where the city attempted to block the flow.

“We understand that you can’t control the water, but we need them to understand they need to put new pipes down in this street,” said Gates.

But the tree in the creek remains the immediate problem, and Zellars wants it gone.



“Hopefully as soon as possible,” she said.

The city is aware of the tree blocking the creek and is making plans to get it removed, something Ms. Zellars says should have been done before last week in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.