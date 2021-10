AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Brycee Vaituiifo Anjan Taala-Sauni, 19, was last seen Wednesday, October 6th on the 2200 block of Grandwood Lane in Augusta.

Any information concerning Brycee Vaituiifo Anjan Taala-Sauni, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.