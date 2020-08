AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking fora missing woman.

They say 57-year old Shirley Ann Williamson was last seen on August 7th leaving her home on Spruce Street. She began walking in an unknown direction.

Williamson is diagnosed with diabetes.

If you know where Shirley Williamson may be, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.