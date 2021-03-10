Augusta woman charged after stabbing her child’s father

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Holiday Inn on Park West Drive at 12:30 Wednesday morning for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators learned that Chakoya Lashae Sanders went to the front desk of the hotel and spoke with the clerk asking what room Charles Edward Kellam (child’s father) was in.

The clerk refused to tell her and while at the front desk Kellam exited the elevator.

While holding her one year old, Sanders pulled out a butcher knife and started swinging it at Kellam.

He was stabbed several times before running out of the motel.

Sanders set her child on the floor and started chasing Kella, who then jumped into a vehicle that his child’s mother left running in the parking lot and drove to the Pilot gas station where 911 was called.

Kellam was taken to Doctors Hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery.

A K9 unit was called and Sanders was found in a field behind the hotel with her child. The child was released to the grandmother.

As of 9:30 Wednesday morning, Kellam was listed in stable condition.

Sanders is charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd degree. Her bond has been set at $31,300.