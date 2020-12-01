Augusta woman arrested for stabbing a man to death, authorities say

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for murder.

Police say 49-year old Sheila Downs stabbed 52-year old, John Hoard to death with a kitchen knife.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. November 30th, at a home located on the 1900 block of Greene Street.

The suspect and the accused lived together.

Downs is charged with Murder and Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Crime, both felonies.

We’re working to gather more details regarding the incident.

