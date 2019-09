AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is behind bars accused of deprivation of a minor.

Whitney Nicole Davis was arrested after Richmond County deputies found her, another adult, and a six-year old girl living in tents outside a home on Bennock Mill Road.

When deputies entered the home they found there was no electricity, as well as large amounts of trash, old food, and a foul smelling odor.

No word if the other adult will be charged.