AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Brittany Latrice Demmons for Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.

Demmons is accused of hitting and biting another woman in the face and pulling her hair.

The incident happened in a car parked in front of a residence on Walden Drive in Augusta; a child also witnessed the alleged attack.

Demmons is being held at the Webster Detention Center.