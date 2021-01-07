Augusta woman among thousands outside US Capitol when protestors breached the building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– An Augusta woman was at the Trump rally Wednesday in Washington, DC, that ended in chaos at the US Capitol.

Kelly Wiedmeier’s husband, Tom, died from Covid back in Augusta. It that name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason. Tom Wiedmeier was the longtime director of the Augusta Utilities Department.

And while Kelly’s still grieving, she says she wanted to make a statement by going to the Trump rally in front of the US Capitol.

I spoke with her minutes after she arrived back in her hotel room Wednesday evening.

Kelly: “I mean it was thousands of people- there was a lot of singing, spiritual songs, patriotic songs, a lot of preaching going on… but people were coming through the crowd that had been pepper sprayed and you could see plumes of smoke of pepper spray and I could actually smell it.”

Jennie: “Was there a moment that it began to escalate?”

Kelly: “By the time I got up there people were already on the scaffolding and they were getting up on the steps and the porch of the Capitol and everything… but I never at one minute felt like I was in an unsafe situation. It never seemed like anyone was being violent.”

Jennie: “What was the thing that happened that made you leave?”

Kelly: “I was afraid to walk back to my hotel after dark so I left. That was really the only reason I left, it was not violence that made me leave, except I was afraid that after dark groups like ANTIFA would come out and I just wanted to get back to my hotel.”

Wiedmeier says even though she did not get to speak at the rally, she was able to share her concerns about the coronavirus, and her husband’s death, with people around her in the crowd.