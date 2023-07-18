Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Rowing Club is looking for a new home and some city leaders say it’s time.

“When you look at the economic impact that’s the rowing club has done over the years all the history of them being engaged with the boathouse,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The Rowing club has operated out of the Boathouse since the 1990’s but maintenance issues have resulted in commissioners voting to tear it down.

The proposal is for the city to build the Rowing Club a new building just down the river,

“At least we’re able to provide a building for them they actually provide the economic value by bringing in all these people throughout the United States for the rowing,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

But city officials estimate the cost at five to six hundred thousand dollars, but city leaders say the club will need to sign a long-term lease and pay fair market rent and not a minimal payment.

“I’m not looking for the dollar anymore I’m not looking for the dollar any more we’re going to be investing 500-600 thousand dollars in this,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

But other commissioners raising questions about the new building

“Sign a lease they’re going to pay it what happens if it doesn’t get paid how much is it going to be,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The Rowing Club hosts some big events in Augusta, but questions remain if they will be hosting one in a new building soon

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The administrator’s office told commissioners they will meet with the rowing club to discuss cost sharing and the issue will come back to city leaders next month.