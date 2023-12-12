AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been closed as a community center for five years, and as the city prepares for renovations at Dyess Park, the recommendation has been to tear it down.

“We just need cooperation from the city to save it. It’s a landmark in the Laney Walker neighborhood. It needs to stay there,” said Erick Montgomery of Executive Director of Historic Augusta.

The structure dates from 1890 and was the first fire station built by Augusta, but with its poor condition, city leaders were scheduled to vote last week to demolish it. However, at the last second, a motion was added to also consider preserving it.

“It doesn’t take demolition totally off the table. It doesn’t take preservation totally off the table. This is what the motion does. It leaves room for conversations to continue to be held,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The last second motion is a reprieve for the old fire station, which is something Historic Augusta has worked on for years

“We have great expectations to saving the building. We’ve had one person that was interested in it before, but they went elsewhere. Now, we have somebody else,” said Montgomery.

Historic Augusta will sit down with Augusta officials on Thursday to discuss the fire station.

Johnson says if private dollars can be found to preserve the building, he is willing to back away from demolition.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to avoid that reality first. If we can’t avoid it, we have to move forward with the original scope of the project,” said Johnson.

Right now, the scope calls for this historic structure to stay standing.