AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire Department are on the scene of a crash.

It happened at 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Augusta West Parkway and Wrightsboro Road involving an SUV and a sedan.

Lanes heading towards Barton Chapel Road are now open, but drivers still CAN NOT turn onto Augusta West Parkway FROM Wrightsboro Road.

Injuries are reported, but it’s unknown how severe they are.

Motorists should find an alternate route..