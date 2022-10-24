AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University’s Master of Business Administration enrollment has increased by 31% since 2016, and it was ranked the most affordable online MBA in the nation by a college review consensus.

“Maintaining high quality while being affordable, that’s the key,” said Richard Franza, the Dean of Hull College of Business.

Tuition for the in-person program is about $12,000, and the online program is around $22,000.

Not only is it less expensive than most MBA programs, the Hull College of Business at AU is Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accredited, which is the highest credibility of excellence a business college can have.

“We recruit excellent faculty,” Franza said. “And I think the secret sauce is the quality of our students.”

The part-time program focuses mainly on letting professionals earn their MBA while remaining employed, and a large portion of these professionals are in the medical field.

“We think that’ll spur on even more growth,” Franza said. “With three health systems in this area, between AU and Piedmont Augusta and Doctor’s, we’ve got a lot of healthcare people.”

The school offers joint MBA-DMD, MD, and PhD programs. With Augusta having such a large healthcare presence, Franza said it’s important for medical professionals to see the benefits of this degree.

“It’s clear that healthcare is big business,” he said. “People understanding the business elements are gonna be able to probably deliver care better, and deliver care more cheaply.”