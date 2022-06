AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Augusta University will be hosting a career fair.

The event will take place Tuesday, June 7th from 2-4 P.M. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road in Augusta.

If you are interested, you can also apply online by clicking here.

According to officials, Augusta University has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best In-State Employers in 2021.