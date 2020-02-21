Augusta University Half Marathon 10k & 5k to impact downtown traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 2020 Augusta University Half Marathon/10K/5K will be held Saturday, February 22, from 7:15 am -10:30 a.m.

It will begin and end at the Augusta Common.

Officials say that there will be traffic impacts in and around Downtown Augusta, Oldetowne, AU Medical District, Summerville, Lakemont/Lake Olmstead and the Augusta Canal.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department will reopen intersections as soon as the last runner has passed and expect to finish by 10:30 a.m.The breakdown of affected streets is as follows:

Half Marathon – Road/Lane Closures – 7:15-10:48 a.m.

CLOSED: Race Start – Reynolds Street (eastbound and westbound lanes) from 7th Street to 9th Street from 4:00am-8:00am for Start Line truss and race start (Start Line will be broken down and Reynolds Street reopened as soon as the last race is underway

CLOSED – Reynolds Street (Eastbound) from 5th Street to East Boundary (including Bay St and the Gordon Hwy Exit Bridge) – EAST– 7:00-7:15 a.m.

CLOSED – East Boundary (Southbound) from Broad St to Green St

CLOSED – 12th St (Southbound) from Green to Telfair

CLOSED – Druid Park from Central Ave to McAnally (closed both directions)

Lane – 4th Street from Bay Street to Ellis Street – NORTH – 7:00-7:15 a.m.

Lane – Ellis Street from 4th Street to 3rd Street – EAST – 7:00-7:15 a.m.

Lane – 3rd Street from Ellis to Greene Street – SOUTH – 7:00-7:15 a.m.

Westbound Lanes – Greene Street from East 3rd Street to 12th Street – WEST – 7:00-8:30 a.m.

Lane – 12th Street from Greene Street to Telfair St. – SOUTH – 7:00-8:45 a.m.

Lane – Telfair Street to 13th St. – WEST 7:00-8:45 a.m.

Lane – R.A. Dent to Laney Walker Blvd. from 13th St- WEST 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Lane – Druid Park Avenue from Laney Walker Blvd. to Central Avenue – SOUTH – 7:30-8:35 a.m.

Right Lane – Central Avenue from Druid Park Avenue to Kings Way – WEST – 7:30-9:00 a.m.

Lane – Kings Way to Lyle Rd/Stovall Street- NORTH – 7:30-9:10 a.m.

Lane- Lyle Rd/Stovall Street to Patrol Dr. (Entering AU Summerville Campus) -7:30-9:10 a.m.

Lane- Patrol Dr. to Walker Street – 7:30-9:10 a.m.

Lane- Walker St. to Pickens Rd- 7:45 – 9:28 a.m.

Lane – Milledge Rd to Broad Street – NORTH – 7:45 – 9:28 a.m.

Lane – Milledge Road from Kings Way to Broad Street – NORTH – 8:00 – 9:50 a.m.

Right Lane – Broad Street from Milledge Road to Lakemont Drive – WEST – 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

LANE – Lakemont Dr. (north) right lane closed from Broad Street to Lakeshore Loop – NORTH – 8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Lane – Lakeshore Loop from Lakemont Drive to Milledge Road – EAST – 8:05 – 10:20 a.m.

Cross Milledge Road, through Canal Parking Lot onto Canal Trail to Broad Street – EAST – 8:15 – 10:15 a.m.

Lane – Broad Street to Greene Street/15th- 8:15-10:20 a.m.

CLOSED – Broad Street (eastbound lanes only) – East – from 9th Street to 10th Street from 7:45-10:45 a.m.

CLOSED – 9th Street from Broad to Broad – NORTH/SOUTH – 8:20-10:45 a.m.

CLOSED – Broad Street from 8th Street to 9th Street – WEST – FINISH LINE

Any traffic from Laney Walker will be rerouted to go North on Druid Park to Walton Way

10K – Road/Lane Closures – 7:35-9:20 a.m.

CLOSED: Race Start – Reynolds Street (eastbound and westbound lanes) from 7th Street to McCartan Street from 4:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. for Start Line truss and race start (Start Line will be broken down and Reynolds Street reopened as soon as the last race is underway)

Lane – Reynolds Street/Bay Street – 9th Street to East Boundary – EAST –

Lane – Riverfront Drive from East Boundary to Prep Phillips Drive – EAST

Lane – Prep Phillips Drive from Riverfront Drive to Broad Street – NORTH

ROAD – Broad Street from Prep Phillips Drive to Broad Street – WEST

CLOSED – Intersection of Broad Street and East Boundary – from 7:30-8:15 a.m.

Lane – 3rd Street from Ellis to Greene Street – SOUTH –

Westbound Lanes – Greene Street from East 3rd Street to 12th Street – WEST – (merge with Half & 5K)

Right Lane – Greene Street from East Boundary to 9th Street – WEST

Lane – 9th Street from Greene Street to Telfair St.– SOUTH

Lane – 9th and Telfair to 13th and Telfair St. – WEST

Lane – 13th Street and Telfair to Broad Street – NORTH

Right Lane – Broad Street from 13th Street to 10th Street – EAST

CLOSED – Broad Street (eastbound lanes only) – East – from 9th Street to 10th Street from 7:45-10:45 a.m.

CLOSED – 9th Street from Broad to Broad – NORTH/SOUTH

CLOSED – Broad Street from 8th Street to 9th Street – WEST – FINISH LINE

5K – Road/Lane Closures – 7:45-8:40 a.m.