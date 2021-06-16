Augusta Transit will begin collecting bus fares again in July

AUGUSTA (WJBF) -Fare collection will resume on all Augusta Transit and Richmond County Transit bus services on Thursday July 15, 2021.

Wednesday July 14, 2021 will be the end of free rides.

Augusta Transit fares are shown below:

All riders will be expected to pay a fare for any and all trips.

Riders who held a weekly or monthly pass for rides in February or March 2020 are able to have a new pass reinstated upon producing their weekly or monthly pass dated February or March 2020.

Riders must take their expired pass to the Broad Street Transfer Center for pass credit.

Weekly or monthly pass credit will not be permitted without producing the expired pass dated February or March 2020.

All rides for any purpose on Augusta Transit buses will remain FREE until Wednesday July 14, 2021. However, the wearing of face masks and social distancing remain in force until further notice.

Eating or drinking are not permitted on any Augusta Transit or Richmond County Transit bus.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules, and which bus gets you to your destination download Augusta Transit’s ‘MyAT Augusta’ app or call (706) 821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday.

The MyAT Augusta app is available 24/7 at the Google Play store for Android; and, the App Store for iPhone.