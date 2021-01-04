Augusta Transit to offer free rides to the polls January 5th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Transit will be offering FREE rides on any bus route for you to exercise your right to vote in Richmond County, conduct grocery shopping or attend medical appointments.

During the entire month of January 2021, all rides on Augusta Transit services are FREE.

Augusta Transit regular bus services, paratransit services and Richmond County rural services are all FREE.

To find a bus route near you and which bus gets you to your polling station download Augusta Transit’s MyAT app.

The MyAT app is available at the Google Play store for Android; and, the App Store for Iphone.

For answers to your general, fares and route planning questions call Augusta Transit on (706) 821-1719 between 7am through 6pm Monday–Friday.

For information on schedules and routes click here.

