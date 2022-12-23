AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Transit is providing free transportation to those who need a ride to the warming centers that are available for residents who are in need of shelter.

According to Augusta Transit, residents who need transportation need to call (706) 821-1719 before 8 P.M.

Officials say once the call is made, residents will be scheduled for pick-up at one of the following locations that is the most convenient for them:

• Broad Street Transfer Facility: 1546 Broad Street

• Gordon Highway Transfer Point: 2544 Deans Bridge Rd

• Washington Square Car Park (formerly Stein Mart): 2834 Washington Rd

• Orchard Square Car Park (Lowes): 3214 Peach Orchard Rd

Augusta Transit does not operate on Sundays.