AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Early voting has been open in Georgia for more than a week now, and Augusta Transit is helping get voters to the polls.

One reason many voters don’t cast their ballots is because they can’t get to their polling location.

Augusta Transit wants those folks to know that there is service to most polls in Richmond County. And if there isn’t a bus stop near you and you live in McBean or Blythe, you can call Augusta Transit to pick you up so you can cast your ballot.

“We believe everyone has the right to vote and if you do not have your own personal transportation, you shouldn’t be disenfranchised. So we are ensuring that our buses will be running on the days running up to election day. We will have at least one bus on each of our 9 fixed routes,” said Dr. Oliver Page, Deputy Director at Augusta Transit.

Dr. Page said that most of their 9 routes have stops within a quarter mile of one of the polling locations, except for Diamond Lakes.

Rides are not free this year, but Dr. Page said the fare is reasonable.

“We feel that $1.25 is very affordable to everyone. So everyone who would like to vote in Augusta Richmond County that may not have a car, that may not have the financial means of getting or using an Uber lift, there are ways and means of getting to the polls.”

If you are disabled and need to schedule a pick up–call Augusta Transit at (706) 821-1719 between 7am through 6pm Monday–Friday.

CLICK HERE for Election Day schedule.

Early Voting Schedule.

Municipal building – 535 Telfair Street

Route #3 Gold Line/East Augusta (no service on Sundays)

Monday through Friday, October 17 – October 21: 8:30am – 5pm

Saturday, October 22nd 9am – 5pm

Monday through Friday, October 24 – October 28: 8:30am – 5pm

Saturday, October 29: 9am – 5pm

Sunday, October 30 : 11am – 4pm

Monday – Friday October 31 -November 4: 8:30am – 5pm

Robert Howard Community Center – 4335 Windsor Spring Rd

Saturday October 29: 9am – 5pm

Monday – Friday, October 31 – November 4: 8:30am – 5pm

Henry H. Brigham Community Center – 2463 Golden Camp Road

Route #8 Orange Line/Barton Chapel (no service on Sundays)

Route #9 Red Line/Lumpkin Rd (no service on Saturdays or Sundays)

Saturday, October 29: 9am – 5pm

Monday – Friday, October 31 – November 4: 8:30am – 5pm

• Warren Road Community Center – 300 Warren Road

Route #5 Green Line/Washington Rd 0.5-mile walk (no service on Sundays)