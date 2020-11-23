Augusta Transit offering free rides on Black Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
augustatransit_227559

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – With less than four days to Black Friday, Augusta Transit offers FREE rides on any bus route for you to take advantage of shopping bargains, conduct Holiday shopping or simply enjoy the ride.

During the months of November and December all rides on Augusta Transit services are FREE. Augusta Transit regular bus services, paratransit services and Richmond County rural services are all FREE.

To find a bus route near you and which bus gets you to your destination download Augusta Transit’s MyAT app. The MyAT app is available at the Google Play store for Android; and, the App Store for Iphone.

For answers to your general, fares and route planning questions call Augusta Transit on (706) 821-1719 between 7am thru 6pm Monday–Friday.

Information on grocery stores and major shopping areas in Richmond County and Augusta Transit bus routes that serve them directly is listed below:

Grocery StoresAddressBus Route
BI-LO2803 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 309097
Food Lion2115 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 309069
Harvey’s Supermarket1631 Gordon Hwy, Augusta, GA 309064
KJ’s Market IGA3457 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 309069
Kroger2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 309095
Publix Super Market2816 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 309095
Sprouts Farmers Market630 Crane Creek Dr, Augusta, GA 309075
The Fresh Market2701 Washington Rd, Ste 12, Augusta, GA 309095
Walmart Supercenter3338 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 309092 & 7
Walmart Supercenter3209 Deans Bridge Rd, Augusta, GA 309068
Mall or Shopping PlazaAddressBus Route
Augusta Exchange219 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 309095
Augusta Mall3450 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 309097
Augusta Square3412 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 309097
Augusta West Plaza1323-1347 Augusta W Pkwy, Augusta, GA 309092
Daniel Village Shopping Center2803 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 309091 & 7
Fairway Square Shopping Center2825 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 309095
National Hills Shopping Center2701 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 309095
National Plaza2816 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 309095
North Leg Plaza3238 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 309097
Orchard Square3206 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 309069
Rosier Road Shopping Center3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 309069
SouthgateGordon Highway, Augusta, GA 309064
Southpointe PlazaGeorgetown Dr, Augusta, GA 309068
Village West Shopping Center3131 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 309075
Washington Walk Shopping Center2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 309095
West Town Market Square3830 Washington Rd #16, Martinez, GA 309075

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories