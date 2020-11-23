Augusta Transit offering free rides on Black Friday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – With less than four days to Black Friday, Augusta Transit offers FREE rides on any bus route for you to take advantage of shopping bargains, conduct Holiday shopping or simply enjoy the ride.

During the months of November and December all rides on Augusta Transit services are FREE. Augusta Transit regular bus services, paratransit services and Richmond County rural services are all FREE.

To find a bus route near you and which bus gets you to your destination download Augusta Transit’s MyAT app. The MyAT app is available at the Google Play store for Android; and, the App Store for Iphone.

For answers to your general, fares and route planning questions call Augusta Transit on (706) 821-1719 between 7am thru 6pm Monday–Friday.

Information on grocery stores and major shopping areas in Richmond County and Augusta Transit bus routes that serve them directly is listed below:

Grocery Stores Address Bus Route BI-LO 2803 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 7 Food Lion 2115 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 9 Harvey’s Supermarket 1631 Gordon Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906 4 KJ’s Market IGA 3457 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 9 Kroger 2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 5 Publix Super Market 2816 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 5 Sprouts Farmers Market 630 Crane Creek Dr, Augusta, GA 30907 5 The Fresh Market 2701 Washington Rd, Ste 12, Augusta, GA 30909 5 Walmart Supercenter 3338 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 2 & 7 Walmart Supercenter 3209 Deans Bridge Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 8

Mall or Shopping Plaza Address Bus Route Augusta Exchange 219 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 5 Augusta Mall 3450 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 7 Augusta Square 3412 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 7 Augusta West Plaza 1323-1347 Augusta W Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 2 Daniel Village Shopping Center 2803 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 1 & 7 Fairway Square Shopping Center 2825 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 5 National Hills Shopping Center 2701 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 5 National Plaza 2816 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 5 North Leg Plaza 3238 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 7 Orchard Square 3206 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 9 Rosier Road Shopping Center 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 9 Southgate Gordon Highway, Augusta, GA 30906 4 Southpointe Plaza Georgetown Dr, Augusta, GA 30906 8 Village West Shopping Center 3131 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 5 Washington Walk Shopping Center 2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 5 West Town Market Square 3830 Washington Rd #16, Martinez, GA 30907 5

