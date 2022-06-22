AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Transit is currently experiencing service disruptions with a few of its bus routes.

Those routes include:

• Route 2 for West Parkway

• Route 4 for Turpin Hill

• Route 6 for Gordon Highway

According to Augusta Transit officials, several of the buses are undergoing repairs which is the cause of the service disruptions.

Officials say that staffers are currently addressing the problem and sending transportation to accommodate riders on Route 4 and Route 6.

Transit officials say that riders should anticipate longer wait times and missed connects due to the disruptions.

For riders who need updated information on bus routes and schedules, call (706) 821-1719 Monday through Saturday between 6 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Information will also be shared on the MyAT Augusta app which is available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.