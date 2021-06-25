Augusta to host citywide job fair

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta will host its first citywide job fair on Friday, July 30, from 1-6 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, located at 1833 Broad St.

More than 60 companies are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richmond County Board of Education. Opportunities include full- and part-time employment and internships.

“We are excited to launch our first job fair because this event is an excellent opportunity for the public to have access to a wide selection of employment opportunities in one place,” says Anita Rookard, Director of the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department. “So, if you are looking for a permanent position or a summer internship, employers are ready to hire.”

This event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

