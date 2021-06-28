Augusta test drives electric bus

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders taking steps to make the Garden City greener.

City leaders announcing the “trial” launch of an electric bus.

It’s part of the city’s effort to land federal grants to add no emission vehicles to the Transit Department.

This is the first of four electric bus demonstration the city plans to hold this year to see how electric buses operate

“This gives us another step forward to providing transit options that are environment friendly that would allow us to take the next step in the city of Augusta for our future in transportation it’s bright and more importantly its electric,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The electric bus will be on the road through Thursday.

It will be running the East Augusta, Washington Road and Augusta Mall routes.