AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Some major federal funding is making a big impact at Augusta Technical College.

Augusta Tech received more than 16 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

The money was used to provide all students with direct financial support.

College leaders say its been a big help to those students impacted by the pandemic.

“Many of them lost their jobs or had to stay home because their children were being home schooled or in online education so it greatly impacted them to be able to provide those additional funds for college,” Augusta Technical College Provost Dr. Melissa Frank – Alston said.

The funding also helped to provide a laptop loan program for students along with other IT upgrades.