AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Technical College is excited to introduce a new pathway that will help LPN’s bridge over to RN.

This new program will be called the LPN to RN Transition Program.

This Associate Degree Program Pathway will offer current active LPN’s the ability to complete their Registered Nursing Degree in just one year.

The LPN to RN Transition program will begin in January of 2024 for students who have completed the prerequisites necessary and also have a total of 2000 hours of work experience as an LPN.

Dr. Ebony Story, Department Head, ADN and PN says “This is an exciting addition to the nursing programs at Augusta Technical College as well as the community. As a past graduate of the LPN program here at Augusta Technical College, I can tell you first-hand that I wish I did not have to drive an hour away from home to attend a college to transition to an RN. Having this program here will alleviate travel and out-of-state tuition costs for any students looking to transition.”