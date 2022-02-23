Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The plan is to light up Augusta, but this plan could jolt your tax bill later this year.

“To make sure we get the streetlights done and do some other things here in Augusta,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The City Administrator is proposing the light up Augusta plan using 6 million dollars in Rescue Act Funds. One point five million would be used to cover the shortfall in the street light program, four and a half million for new lights on roads and neighborhoods.

“It only improves the safety level of our community by able to being out and being able to see what’s going on,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But adding lights, and expanding service adds to the cost of Augusta’s power bill, and the current billing method doesn’t cover it.

That has the city administrator recommending new fees.

Residential fees would go from 85 dollars a year to 100 dollars

Businesses would go from 107 dollars to 175, a 68-dollar increase.

And right now, if there are no lights on your street, you are not billed, but under this proposal those without lights would be charged a 50-dollar fee.

Augusta has to cover what Augusta needs to cover in other worlds everybody eventually probably will have to pay a fee,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

But some city leaders are pushing back on charging everyone a street light fee.

“Especially a senior citizen who is on a fixed income we need to see how we not burden them with something like this,” says Commissioner Francine Scott.

“We don’t need in my opinion to charge every single person if they don’t have lights in their area like Powell Road, they don’t have lights should they be paying for them, not if they don’t have them,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissioners are looking at a final decision in June.

This would allow the new fees to be on this year’s tax bills that get mailed in September in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.