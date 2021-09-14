Augusta soul music festival moves forward

Augusta, Ga A soul music festival in Augusta is a step closer to happening.

An Augusta commission committee approving using 100 thousand dollars, already budgeted, to hold an International Soul Music festival the first weekend in May of next year.

The proposed three day event would be held at Lake Olmstead Stadium, in conjunction with James Brown’s birthday.

“We’re excited we know we have to crawl before we can walk so I don’t want to put too many expectations but the fact is we will finally bring to Augusta a festival that we can start and we can grow,” said Bennish Brown, President of the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The plan is for the city to partner with the group C-4. the promoters who already have an agreement with the city to hold events at the Stadium.