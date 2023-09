AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Saturday night, just after 10 o’clock. Deputies responded to the 400 block of East Boundary in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been shot at least one time when they got there. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.