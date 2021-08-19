Augusta sets 2021 millage rate

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)Augusta’s tax rate is all set.

Commissioners approving the millage rate, to compute this year’s tax bills.

For the first time in seven years city leaders did not approve a roll back,

So if your property values went up this year, so will your taxes.

“We can have a roll it back but our finance director informed us if we did roll the millage rate back we would have a shortfall of about a million and a half of projections,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The Tax Commissioner saying he expects to mail out the 2021 tax bills Friday September 10th.

