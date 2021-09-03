Augusta sees a slight bump in COVID-19 vaccination numbers

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Covid vaccinations are steadily increasing in Richmond County. This comes on the heels of the vaccine incentive program. Newschannel 6 spoke with a few locals getting their vaccine Friday, and some say it’s not all about the money.

“Some people might need the money, but it’s kind of sad somebody has to pay you to save your own life,” said Edward Ivey.

Ivey just got his second dose of the covid-19 vaccine, but not for the 100 dollar incentive.

“I haven’t heard nothing about,” he said.

A few weeks ago Augusta commissioners approved the vaccine incentive program, which offers a 100 dollar gift card to anyone who gets fully vaccinated, but Ivey says he’s getting vaccinated for more important reasons.

“To be here for my child, and to be in good health. It seems like the right thing to do. You see everybody else doing it and you see folks that are not getting it, and you see the number of people that are dying, I don’t want to be one of those casualties,” he said.

And Ivey wasn’t the only person getting vaccinated today, just for their own well-being.

“I’ve seen a rise in it period, even with the kids, so that’s why we decided to go ahead and get it done,” said Kimberely Mason.

“I didn’t do it for the $100, I just did it for the safety of my family and my kids,” said Kimberely Mason.

But there has been a slight increase in the number of vaccinations since the incentive program was implemented. Right now only 36% of Richmond County has been fully vaccinated and a little over 40% have gotten at least one dose. But, some locals do believe the $100 incentive could bring those numbers up.

“If that’ll get more people to get vaccinated, I don’t see why not,” said Mason.

“I mean you need to do it anyway, but like I said, $100, whatever the case may be, some people might just need it,” said Ivey.

To get the $100 incentive you must be a resident in Richmond County and fully vaccinated by city-authorized clinics. Including Christ Community Health, Richmond County Health Department and Medical Associates Plus.