AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We’re talking today about homelessness- a growing issue for our community.

Major Douglas McClure is the Salvation Army Augusta Area Commander. His organization relies on volunteers to help those in need- which has been a challenge in the pandemic.

Meeting the needs of the homeless is at the heart of The Salvation Army. One way to help is through the Amazon Wishlist.

Watch the video above to see how you can support the Army’s efforts.