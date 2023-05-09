AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Not having a home is a dire situation for The Augusta Rowing Club.

“The club would die if we’re not rowing, we have no members with no members we have no volunteers, no regatta no anything,” said Coach Brad Holdren.

The club back before commissioners presenting options for a new base after city leaders voted to tear down The Boathouse due to mold issues following a water leak last year.

For commissioners, there are reasons to help.

“What the rowing club does contribute to the city? What it contributes to the economy? A lot of events that they bring, I think, is a good partnership to have,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

The best option for the Rowing Club is to construct a new building the same size as its space in The Boat House, or spend the money to clean The Boathouse of all the mold with the city paying the bills.

“I understand. It’s a lot of money. I get it, but this was not our fault. This was their decisions. This was their fault. We got to clean it up,” said Coach Holdren.

Commissioners being told removing the mold at The Boathouse could cost a half a million dollars, and a new building could be twice that amount.

“We have to be able to come together and have a meeting of the minds somewhere in the middle. You just can’t put every single thing on the city. The point is where can we meet,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The committee took no action saying it will revisit the issue in two weeks; meanwhile, the clock is ticking for the Rowing Club with its big regatta coming in November.

“Are we going to be operating out of a circus tent? Do we have to limit the number of entries that we have? Do we have to change this? Do we have to change that? Because we don’t have answers.”

At this point, neither do commissioners.