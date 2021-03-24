Augusta-Richmond County seeking public input during hazard mitigation plan meeting

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire/EMA is updating the 2017 Augusta-Richmond County Hazard Mitigation Plan and wants the public’s input in the planning process during its first scheduled online meeting on March 29th at 5p.m.

People will help government agencies and public partners better plan and identify potential hazards within Augusta, Georgia.

Augusta-Richmond county residents who wish to participate can RSVP their spot for the Zoom meeting by clicking here.

The plan addresses hazard risks, vulnerabilities and identifies achievable mitigation actions to make the community safer and more resilient to hazards.

This planning process incorporates the four phases of the Disaster Mitigation Act (DMA) of 2000 as well as the 10 steps of Activity 510 Floodplain Management Planning of the National Flood Insurance Program’s (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) Program.

The planning committee consists of Augusta-Richmond County agencies and public partners. The committee hopes other agencies and stakeholders may bring additional information to the planning process.

That information would relate to hazard risks and vulnerability issues within the county.

Any information or studies that may supplement the work of the established Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee (HMPC) are welcomed.